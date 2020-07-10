Advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1991 file photo, Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family's gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the "Lady Ghislaine" in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.(AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein want her released from jail as she awaits trial in her sex abuse case.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held without bail at New York City jail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

A judge has set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and to arraign Maxwell on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Local

WATCH: M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
M.L. Kapp Generating Station, 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, Clinton, was imploded Friday.

News

M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton was imploded on Friday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.