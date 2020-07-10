Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa have jumped by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Known positive cases jumped by 744 in the last 24 hours as of Friday morning to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when the increase was 795 new positive cases. The number of deaths rose by three to 742. While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the data also shows the state’s percentage of positive cases has risen to 9.3%, the highest level since late May.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It's a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar's Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins.

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Two trade groups are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a noose that was left at a worksite where a Facebook data center is being built in Altoona. The Des Moines Register reports that the noose was discovered June 19 at the construction site. June 19 is the observation of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The FBI and Justice Department are helping Altoona police investigate the incident. North America’s Building Trades Unions and the Central Iowa Building & Construction Trades Council announced the reward in a joint news release Thursday. The reward offer expires Sept. 1.

RIPPEY, Iowa (AP) — A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people. Television station WOI reported Friday that 38-year-old Charity Snavely was also sentenced earlier this month to 10 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended. Snavely pleaded guilty to a public health violation stemming from a May 23 party at her Rippey home in which police said she served 13 minors alcohol. At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered a ban on such gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.