Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A spokesman says the Iowa Department of Public Safety will hand over internal misconduct records to a federal grand jury investigating a trooper after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena in court. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the department must comply with the subpoena, which seeks internal investigation records related to an officer who is under scrutiny for possible civil rights violations. The department had asked the courts to quash the subpoena, saying that it would have a chilling effect on internal investigations. A federal judge and the appeals court upheld the subpoena, saying the department failed to show it was unreasonable. The ruling doesn't identify the officer under investigation.

UNDATED (AP) — New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa have jumped by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Known positive cases jumped by 744 in the last 24 hours as of Friday morning to 33,756. It’s the highest one-day jump since May 26 when the increase was 795 new positive cases. The number of deaths rose by three to 742. While some of the increase in new cases may be a result of increased testing, the data also shows the state’s percentage of positive cases has risen to 9.3%, the highest level since late May.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It's a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar's Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa is spending $1 million to remove spray-painted messages Black Lives Matter protesters left on campus buildings earlier this summer. But not before documenting and preserving the images for future generations. Hundreds of protesters who gathered and marched across the campus in recent weeks left a slew of social justice messages, including on the 178-year-old Old Capitol and 93-year-old Field House. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the $1 million cleanup will employ five Iowa companies to remove the spray paint from building exteriors. To preserve the messages, UI Libraries will collect photos in an institutional archive that will grow and expand with additional documents, video clips, sound recordings and first-person narratives.