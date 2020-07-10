How to Help a Depressed Loved One

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Dr. Derek Ball of QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service in Rock Island comes back to PSL to talk about the darkness of depression and its effect on the dynamics within a marriage or intimate partnership.

Since it is so difficult for others to understand the internal pain of those suffering from depression, Ball shares some simple advice on what spouses, significant others, and friends can actually do.

Don’t feel pressure to “fix it”! It’s not about “doing” anything.

Just be “present” with them. It’s simple, yet effective.

Listen. (And don’t worry about finding the right words) .

Remember Self Care. Often the depressed person is not doing normal activities and the brunt of the load (things like housework) falls on the healthy partner. Therefore, it’s important to remember your own needs, too.

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Avenue, Suite 512 / Rock Island, IL, / Phone (309) 786 - 4491

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.