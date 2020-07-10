Illinois health officials announce 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cass County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,987 tests for a total of 1,911,743.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 3 –July 9 is 2.9%.

As of Thursday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 306 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

