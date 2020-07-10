DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

This is a sad truth. Whenever there is an event that exposes vulnerability, con artists will take advantage of the situation by preying on those that do not know better. The current pandemic is one of those situations.

Doug Ommen, Iowa Fraud Fighters from the Iowa Insurance Division, joins PSL to inform the audience about existing scams and ways to fight back. Iowa Fraud Fighters are holding virtual online webinars to equip folks with the info they need to prevent financial loss for themselves, family members, and friends. These are FREE interactive webinars which teach practical ways to recognize a scam and ways to disengage!

For Iowans interested in participating, go to IowaFraudFighters.gov and make an RSVP to ensure a way to connect. The first webinar is Wednesday, July 15th at 1 p.m. The following two Wednesdays will offer additional Iowa Fraud Fighters webinars.

All scams aim to rip off people (in particular, seniors) financially. Quite often, seniors are profiled via internet information including social media accounts. Methods of contacting targets include email and the telephone.

