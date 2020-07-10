Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

New positive coronavirus cases in Iowa jumped Friday by the highest one-day increase since May as state health department data also reflects increasing hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. By David Pitt. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: 450 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARTY ARREST — A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

POLICE MISCONDUCT-IOWA

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Department of Public Safety will hand over records to a federal grand jury investigating a trooper’s misconduct after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena for months, a state spokesman said Friday. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 630 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-IOWA

DES MOINES — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has lined up a senior team in Iowa, a sign Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 550 words, photos.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. SENT: 400 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-GRAFFITI PROJECT — The University of Iowa is spending $1 million to remove spray-painted messages Black Lives Matter protesters left on campus buildings earlier this summer. But not before documenting and preserving the images for future generations. UPCOMING: 250 words by 3 p.m.

MISSING MAN-FILM — A man who went missing from an Iowa care center days ago has been found alive in a water-filled ditch.

STOLEN CAR CRASH — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

NOOSE FOUND-REWARD — Two trade groups are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a noose that was left at a worksite where a Facebook data center is being built in Altoona.

