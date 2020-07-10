Advertisement

Iowa reports 744 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa public health officials reported 744 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, the state’s coronavirus website shows.

That brings the state total to 33,756 cases and 742 deaths. Public health officials also reported that 361,252 people have been tested and 25,750 recovered.

Scott County reported 58 new cases between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, for a total of 971 cases. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that the number of deaths remained at 10.

Nearly 600 people have recovered from the virus in Scott County, according to the state website.

A breakdown of other local cases includes:

Muscatine County, 687 confirmed cases (5,196 tested); 44 deaths; 560 recovered.

Louisa County, 364 confirmed cases (1,507 tested); 13 deaths; 342 recovered.

Des Moines County, 96 confirmed cases (3,046 tested); two deaths; 80 recovered.

Henry County, 91 confirmed cases (1,825 tested); three deaths; 78 recovered.

Lee County, 54 confirmed cases (2,112 tested); two death; 43 recovered.

Jackson County, 53 confirmed cases (1,537) tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

Clinton County, 123 confirmed cases (3,664 tested); one death; 69 recovered.

Cedar County, 92 confirmed cases (1,813 tested); one death; 70 recovered.

