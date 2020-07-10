Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BIDEN-IOWA

Biden's Iowa hires signal tightening in state Trump won big

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has tapped a senior team in Iowa. It's a sign that Democrats see the state where Republican Donald Trump beat them handily in 2016 as within reach. The campaign told The Associated Press that Biden is naming veteran Democratic operative Jackie Norris as his senior adviser of a team in Iowa. Joining Norris as Biden’s Iowa campaign director is Lauren Dillon, who directed Amy Klobuchar's Iowa caucus campaign. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 9 percentage points in the state four years ago. A competitive race in Iowa likely signals trouble for Trump in states he won by smaller margins.

$100K reward offered for info on noose at Iowa data center

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Two trade groups are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a noose that was left at a worksite where a Facebook data center is being built in Altoona. The Des Moines Register reports that the noose was discovered June 19 at the construction site. June 19 is the observation of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The FBI and Justice Department are helping Altoona police investigate the incident. North America’s Building Trades Unions and the Central Iowa Building & Construction Trades Council announced the reward in a joint news release Thursday. The reward offer expires Sept. 1.

Iowa woman gets probation for holding party during shutdown

RIPPEY, Iowa (AP) — A west-central Iowa woman has been sentenced to one year of probation for holding a large party in May during a government-order ban on gatherings of 10 or more people. Television station WOI reported Friday that 38-year-old Charity Snavely was also sentenced earlier this month to 10 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended. Snavely pleaded guilty to a public health violation stemming from a May 23 party at her Rippey home in which police said she served 13 minors alcohol. At the time, Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered a ban on such gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed in SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say several people — including two children — were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car. Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit. The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The impact caused two children — ages 12 and 2 — in the SUV's back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle. The SUV's 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

Worker advocates have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint filed Wednesday alleges the meatpacking companies haven't implemented appropriate social distancing on production lines or slowed production speeds. As a result, it says, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers have suffered. The complaint alleges the policies violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from racial discrimination by recipients of federal financial assistance. The companies have together received more than $150 million from USDA programs this year.

Court: Officer who stomped on suspect's ankle cannot be sued

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Davenport officer who stomped on the ankle of a suspect used unreasonable force but nonetheless cannot be held liable. The 2015 stomp by officer Brian Stevens allegedly broke the ankle of suspect Juan Shelton, who was pinned down by five officers at the time. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals says that Stevens enjoys qualified immunity and therefore cannot be sued for excessive force. The court says that it was unreasonable for Stevens to stomp on Shelton's ankle under the circumstances, but that officers cannot be held liable for such split-second decisions.