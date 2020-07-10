Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in Clinton fatal hit-and-run

Eddie Lee Crout Jr., 29, entered a written plea of guilty to homicide by vehicle-reckless manner as a habitual offender in connection with a hit-and-run that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August in Clinton.(KWQC/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios in August.

Eddie Lee Crout Jr., 29, entered a written plea of guilty to homicide by vehicle-reckless manner as a habitual offender, a Class C felony punishable by an enhanced sentence of up to 15 years in prison, in Clinton County District Court.

A habitual offender is any person convicted of a Class C or a Class D felony who has twice before been convicted of any felony in a court in Iowa or any other state. According to his written plea, he has several felony convictions for theft and residential burglary in Illinois.

If Crout is sentenced to prison, he must serve at least three years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole or work release.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of leaving the scene of a fatality accident as a habitual offender when he is sentenced Aug. 6.

Around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30, Clinton police responded to the 700 block of South 6th Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police found Barrios dead on the roadway. The vehicle that hit him, a white 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was found approximately one block near the intersection of 6th Avenue South and South 8th Street after striking a tree, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle had fresh damage to the front end of the vehicle that was consistent with striking a pedestrian, according to the affidavit.

The windshield was broken, and blood was on the roof. The driver fled on foot prior to police arriving, according to the affidavit.

Multiple witnesses said the vehicle was traveling well above the 25-mph speed limit and heard squealing tires and engine revving prior to Barrios being struck.

The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as Samantha Jo Spadaro, 35.

Later that night, she reported that the vehicle had been stolen.

An officer noticed blood on her cell phone. Spadaro said she did not know how it got on her phone, according to the affidavit.

An examination of the phone revealed several potential leads in the hit-and-run investigation. Police also spoke to her mother, who said she received a call from Crout, Spadaro’s boyfriend.

She said Crout admitted to being involved in an accident with Spadaro's Chevrolet Impala and needed to be picked up.

Spadaro’s mother said she drove to her daughter’s Clinton home and told her that Crout was trying to find a ride after an accident in her vehicle, according to the affidavit.

She also said she stayed with her grandchild at her daughter’s home while she took her vehicle to located Crout and brought him back to the home later that night, according to the affidavit.

She said her daughter knew that Crout was driving the car and was involved in an accident. She said she then gave Crout and Spadaro a ride to her home, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told police they received a call from Crout, who asked for a ride. The witness said Crout told him that he had been involved in an accident with a tree and that the windshield fell down on him, according to the affidavit.

Police learned Crout had Spadaro’s cell phone during the time of the fatal hit-and-run and used it to make calls to get a ride after the crash, according to the affidavit.

Spadaro was charged with filing a false report, a serious misdemeanor. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December to one year of unsupervised probation.

