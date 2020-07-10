M.L. Kapp Generating Station to be imploded in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The M.L. Kapp Generating Station will be imploded on Friday, July 10, according to Clinton police.

The implosion will take place between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, weather permitting.

Police said access to the M.L. Kapp site and surrounding areas will be limited for safety reasons.

Boat traffic will be temporarily diverted between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the Mississippi River, according to police. There will also be a temporary flight restriction of one mile of the M.L. Kapp Generation Station. Police said the restriction applies to the use of unmanned aerial devices within the restricted area.

Both local traffic on the road and river will be reopened once the implosion has been completed.

