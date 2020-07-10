Advertisement

Moline Township Activity Center to host free summer concert series

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Township Activity Center is putting on a free Summer Concert in the Park Series.

The following is a list of the bands playing this year:

July 13 – Hot Rods

July 20 – Troy Rangel & Friends

July 27 – Gray Wolf

August 3 – River City 6

August 10 – Crooked Cactus

August 17 – Tail Fins

August 24 – North of 40

August 31 – Gray Wolf

Hot dogs, brats and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold from 5:00 p.m. until sold out each concert. Popcorn will also be sold while the band is playing.

The bands will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

The concerts are for all ages.

You’re asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the concerts. Due to COVID-19, “wearing masks and social distancing is encouraged.”

For more information, you can visit www.molinetownship.com.

