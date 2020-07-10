Advertisement

New Events at Nahant Marsh

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Health experts really emphasize that outdoor activities are on the list of safer options during this COVID pandemic. Nahant Marsh Educational Center has plenty of upcoming summer events for every member of the family. Amy Loving, Director of Education at Nahant Marsh Education Center joins PSL to explain what’s on the schedule of events.

Nahant Marsh Educational Center / 4220 Wapello Avenue / Davenport, IA 52802

