New Events at Nahant Marsh
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Health experts really emphasize that outdoor activities are on the list of safer options during this COVID pandemic. Nahant Marsh Educational Center has plenty of upcoming summer events for every member of the family. Amy Loving, Director of Education at Nahant Marsh Education Center joins PSL to explain what’s on the schedule of events.
- Friday, July 10th 8 a.m. Nature Breakfast Club “Bumblebees” $5/members $10/non-members (sign up online)
- Saturday, July 11th 10 a.m. Families in Nature: “Wild About Wildflowers” $5/members $10/non-members (sign up online)
- August 5-6th 9 a.m. (day camp) “Getting Buggy With It” Camp $90 (for kids 3rd-5th grades) (sign up online)
Nahant Marsh Educational Center / 4220 Wapello Avenue / Davenport, IA 52802
