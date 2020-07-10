Advertisement

Postcards From Ireland

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Because travel is a riskier option this summer, many are staying close to home. Paula is offering a way to travel vicariously. Viewers can watch videos and picture galleries captured from many of the KWQC-hosted Holiday Vacations tours from the past. Many other trips are available for viewing here on the website.

Back in 2014, Paula hosted a trip to the Emerald Isle. In her opinion, it is among the all-time best trips she’s taken. It’s called “Postcards From Ireland” because the presentation is a slide show of still images instead of video. But it is BEAUTIFUL. Enjoy!

Paula in Ireland Sept. 2014
Paula in Ireland Sept. 2014(kwqc)

