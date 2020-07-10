Rock Island County health officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 1,163.

Health officials said there are 12 patients being hospitalized.

The number of confirmed deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 50s

· A man in his 30s

· A man in his 30s

· A man in his 20s

· A man in his 20s

· A woman in her 80s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 60s

· A woman in her 50s

· A woman in her 30s

· A woman in her 20s

· A girl in her teens

· A girl in her teens

No further information could be provided about these cases due to federal privacy laws.

