Rock Island County health officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number to 1,163.
Health officials said there are 12 patients being hospitalized.
The number of confirmed deaths stands at 30.
The new cases are:
· A man in his 60s
· A man in his 50s
· A man in his 50s
· A man in his 30s
· A man in his 30s
· A man in his 20s
· A man in his 20s
· A woman in her 80s
· A woman in her 60s
· A woman in her 60s
· A woman in her 60s
· A woman in her 60s
· A woman in her 50s
· A woman in her 30s
· A woman in her 20s
· A girl in her teens
· A girl in her teens
No further information could be provided about these cases due to federal privacy laws.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.