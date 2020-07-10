School districts could face teacher shortage

PORT BYRON, ILLINOIS (KWQC) -Schools across the nation and in the QCA are preparing for this upcoming school year.

Josh Temple, the new Superintendent of Riverdale Community School District, said the beginning of the school year is an exciting time.

“We’re looking forward to getting students back in and acclimating new staff and looking to show off all the new things that we’ve done in the building [to] prepare for them coming in,” he said

As school districts draw up their learning plans, some could be facing shortages on teachers starting with the lack of substitutes.

“If you’re an older sub, who retired from teaching, why would you come back and get sick? So now we don’t have subs you can only have half as many kids in the classroom and there’s a teacher shortage, " Patrick Coen said, the Superintendent of Burlington Community School District.

Coen said it’s like a domino effect.

“The resources for teachers isn’t there and without that then you’re 100% online so it may not even be COVID with children that puts us back online. It could be a lack of teachers and that’s probably more likely,” he said.

Temple said previously filling some positions had been difficult, but this year they’re fortunate.

“We’re actually pretty lucky this year, which hasn’t always been the case,” he said, “We feel fortunate about us that we do have all of our positions filled. As far as classroom teachers go”.

As the school district prepares its learning plan, they’re taking into consideration all potential scenarios.

“If we have a few teachers that end up ill or needing to isolate and quarantine themselves, we won’t have the staffing we need to facilitate the in-person learning we’re trying to set up now,” he said.

Temple said they’re hoping to release their school plans next week.

“I do appreciate the patience, they’re showing and letting us get that right and trying to get it in place so that we can be as clear as possible, and get students and staff back into buildings as safe as possible”.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.