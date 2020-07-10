Advertisement

Sunny, Breezy & Cooler Today

Much less humidity.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - In wake of last night’s storms and cold front we will be cooler and much less humid today. Look for highs only in the mid to upper 80s and that’s how it will feel too. NW winds will gust close to 30 mph later this afternoon as well. A few showers can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but overall better chances will exist Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps will gradually warm from the mid 80s Sunday back to the 90s next week with additional rain chances by next Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few evening storms. High: 87°.

