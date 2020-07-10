Tough Year For Charities

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Charities in general are losing millions of dollars in support due to the fallout from the pandemic. COVID has caused fundraisers to be cancelled and the economy has drastically hit the pocketbook of supporters.

Jodie Kavensky of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative joins PSL to reflect on the difficulties the agency has faced this year. In fact, she mentions that they’ve had to close their doors for the last four months.

Kavensky highlights how much the John Deere Classic “Birdies for Charity” fundraiser means to her non-profit. Bottom line: funds generated through this program this year will help them keep them functioning through the end of 2020!

The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative “Birdies” ID is #1944---visit the Birdies For Charity website to make a pledge. The deadline is Sunday, July 12th.

