Affidavit: Davenport sex offender arrested on registration violation

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:14 p.m. Friday on one count of sex offender registration violation second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case: On Friday, Davenport officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in connection with a missing person investigation.

The arrest affidavit does not say which missing person investigation the search warrant is related to. Police have not said whether this has to do with the missing person case of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, who was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse in 1990, failed to register the location of his residence with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office within five days as he is required to do as a sex offender.

During a search of the apartment, detectives located his identification card, clothing, and other personal property.

During an interview with Dinkins’ girlfriend, she said he had been living with her for more than a month. A records search showed Dinkins has a 2004 conviction for a sex offender registry violation, according to the affidavit.

As of Friday, the sex offender registry had Dinkins’ address listed as 743 Schmidt Road in Davenport.

Dinkins’ bond was set at $25,000 cash only. He has a preliminary hearing on July 21.

