Advertisement

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.
Guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.

The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.

All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.

Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

News

Family: Police presence on Credit Island linked to missing 10-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
Breasia Terrell, according to police, was last seen during the early hours on Friday in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

News

East Moline police searching for woman wanted in July 3 shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
East Moline police have obtained an arrest warrant for Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline, for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

News

All active registered Scott County voters to receive absentee ballot requests

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Scott County Auditor announced all active registered voters in Scott County will receive absentee ballot requests.

Latest News

News

WATCH: M.L. Kapp Generating Station in Clinton imploded Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
M.L. Kapp Generating Station, 2001 Beaver Channel Parkway, Clinton, was imploded Friday.

National

Facebook’s software kit to blame for popular apps crashing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday’s widespread crashes of popular apps running on the iPhone’s iOS operating system — including Tinder, Spotify and Pinterest — serve as a reminder that Facebook is still tracking you through your phone using sophisticated software, even if you’re not browsing the social network.

Breasia Terrell

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Davenport police ask for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
Breasia Terrell,10, has been reported as a missing person.

Search on Credit Island

Updated: 6 hours ago
Multiple Davenport police officers, a crime scene unit vehicle, and the Davenport fire Department are on scene at Credit Island. Family told TV6 that the police presence is connected to the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 6 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.