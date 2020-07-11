Family: Police presence on Credit Island linked to missing 10-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple Davenport police officers, a crime scene unit vehicle, and the Davenport Fire Department are on scene at Credit Island.

Family on scene told TV6 that the police presence is connected to the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Police said she was last seen during the early hours on Friday in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport.

There is a boat in the water as crews search.

Breasia Terrell (KWQC)

