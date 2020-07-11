Advertisement

Family: Police presence on Credit Island linked to missing 10-year-old

Multiple Davenport police officers, a crime scene unit vehicle, and the Davenport fire Department is on scene at Credit Island.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple Davenport police officers, a crime scene unit vehicle, and the Davenport Fire Department are on scene at Credit Island.

Family on scene told TV6 that the police presence is connected to the search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Police said she was last seen during the early hours on Friday in the 2700 block of E 53rd Street in Davenport.

There is a boat in the water as crews search.

TV6 is working to get more information.

