FIRST ALERT DAY from 3 PM until 9PM Saturday July 11th

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 PM until 9 PM today for strong to severe storms.(KWQC)
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop out of the northwest by mid-afternoon, possible becoming strong to severe into early this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, vivid lightning and large hail, but we could also see areas of brief heavy rain possible. The severe weather threat should diminish by late evening, followed by gradual clearing overnight.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

