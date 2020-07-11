FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect until 9 PM for strong to severe storms that are moving in from Minnesota. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties except Jo Daviess until midnight. The entire viewing area is under a slight risk for severe storms and the largest threats are going to be large hail and damaging winds with flooding and an isolated tornado behind.

TIMING: By 6:30 PM the storms will enter the westernmost counties and before 8 PM the Quad Cities will see these storms. Shortly after 10 PM tonight the storms will be mostly out of our viewing area.

SUNDAY: A stray shower or two will remain overnight, but mostly clear skies will stay Sunday. A pop up shower into Sunday afternoon is possible to the north. Highs in the mid to upper 80s through most of the week.

TONIGHT Partly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cooler, clear. Low: 62°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.