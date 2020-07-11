Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this afternoon

More warm sunshine Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll see partly cloudy and warm conditions during the day, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms this morning, and more showers and storms developing by the mid to late afternoon hours. There is a slight risk that some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Storms should end by the mid to late evening hours, with gradual clearing taking place overnight. Look for warm sunshine for your Sunday and Monday, with highs in the middle 80′s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Showers and storms possible this morning. Partly cloudy and warm, then showers and thunderstorms redeveloping by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe, mainly between 3 PM and 9 PM.. High: 86°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, followed by gradual clearing overnight. Low: 65°.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 84°.

