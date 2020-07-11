Illinois health officials announce 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths
The recovery rate from the virus remains at 94%
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday 1,195 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 152,962 cases, including 7,168 deaths.
Laboratories have reported a total of 1,944,088 tests performed.
