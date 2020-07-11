Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

IOWA-ABORTIONS

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program. SENT: 198 words

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

CHICAGO — Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. By Michael Tarm. SENT: 848 words

EXCHANGE-HONORING PRIEST

DUBUQUE, Iowa — About five years ago, Greg Rhodes approached the Rev. Eugene Kutsch, former Loras College dean of men, with tears in his eyes. Rhodes handed Kutsch a plaque that honored him for his work at Loras and his fairness to students of every race. By Annie Mehl, Telegraph Herald. SENT: 878 words

EXCHANGE-BOTTLE RETURNS

DES MOINES, Iowa — A battle waged this year over the future of Iowa’s more than 40-year-old “bottle bill” ended in surrender last month. By Lee Rood, Des Moines Register. SENT: 791 words

SPORTS:

CAR-INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, Wis — Will Power had the fastest practice time to open the first day of the Rev Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday at Road America as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 343 words

