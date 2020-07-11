Advertisement

Iowa reports 774 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

This brings the total number of deaths near the 750-mark
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Iowa (KWQC) -  Iowa public health officials reported 774 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the state’s coronavirus website shows.

That brings the state total to 34,530 cases and 748 deaths. Public health officials also reported that 368,107 people have been tested and 26,098 recovered.

Scott County reported 50 new cases between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, for a total of 1,021 cases. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that the number of deaths remained at 10.

