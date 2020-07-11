Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

IOWA-ABORTIONS

Number of Iowa abortions climb after plummeting for decades

The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program. After decades of plummeting abortion numbers, the state last year recorded 3,566 abortions. That is 8% more than the previous year. The Des Moines Register reports last year’s increase came after the number of Iowa abortions dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Health officials: 6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials in Iowa report that six more people have died in the state from COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, the toll for coronavirus-related deaths reached 748 in Iowa. The state also reported 34,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested. The health department reports 178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, up from 169 who were hospitalized a day earlier.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa sees biggest daily COVID-19 increase since late May

Iowa has registered its largest daily jump in coronavirus cases since May, leading health officials to warn people to take the threat more seriously and to stop congregating in crowded places such as bars. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped Friday by 744, which is the most since the state had 796 new cases on May 26. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by three, to 742. Among the counties with the largest jumps was Scott County, on Iowa’s eastern border. Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, says the increase correlated with the state lifting its final restrictions on bars, restaurants, casinos and mass gatherings in early June.

POLICE MISCONDUCT-IOWA

Federal grand jury investigating Iowa trooper's misconduct

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A spokesman says the Iowa Department of Public Safety will hand over internal misconduct records to a federal grand jury investigating a trooper after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena in court. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the department must comply with the subpoena, which seeks internal investigation records related to an officer who is under scrutiny for possible civil rights violations. The department had asked the courts to quash the subpoena, saying that it would have a chilling effect on internal investigations. A federal judge and the appeals court upheld the subpoena, saying the department failed to show it was unreasonable. The ruling doesn't identify the officer under investigation.

STUDENT KILLED-IOWA

Trial delayed for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts

MONTEZUMA, Iowa. (AP) — The trial of a man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been delayed. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was supposed to be tried in September, but the first-degree murder case was reset Friday to January because of of the pandemic and changing orders from the Iowa Supreme Court on when jury trials can resume. Investigators say Rivera, 25, stalked Tibbetts while she was out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared on July 18, 2018. After a massive police and volunteer effort to find her, authorities say, Bahena Rivera led them to her body.