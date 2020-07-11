Local vigil for Vanessa Guillen

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A candlelight vigil to honor the life of Vanessa Guillen will happen in Muscatine on Saturday at 8 P.M.

The Fort Hood soldier’s remains were found last week. Federal investigators believe a soldier killed Guillen in April after she filed a sexual harassment charge against him. The suspect died by suicide and his girlfriend is being held in connection.

LULAC, the League of Latin American Citizens, is hosting the vigil. They are demanding justice and want to highlight sexual assault and violence against women in the military, especially women of color. The group asks you bring candles and flowers. The event will be hosted at the Riverside Park Center.

Face masks and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

You can watch the live-streamed event on LULAC Muscatine’s Facebook page.

