MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for those experiencing loss of water pressure “in the areas of 300 block of W 2nd St, 100-200 blocks of W 3rd Ave and 100-200 blocks of W 2nd Ave” in Milan. The Village of Milan Water Department said there was a Waterbreak at the intersection of West 3rd Avenue and Highway 67 around 1 A.M. on Saturday.

