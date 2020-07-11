Advertisement

Peaceful protest against racism and police brutality in Davenport

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A peaceful protest is happening Saturday afternoon outside the Davenport Police Department at 4 P.M. Organizers say it’s a demonstration against police brutality and racial injustice. 

“At every protest, there were a great many people of all races. Speaking as a Black person, I greatly appreciate it when White people stand up against racism, just as I know that women appreciate it when I stand up against sexism. So, my White friends, please know that you are very much welcome. Indeed, at some of the BLM protests I’ve been to, there have been more white people than Black people. Finally, let’s remember that police brutality affects White people too,” said organizer Eric Puryear on the Facebook event page.

It starts at 4 P.M. Those who attend are encouraged to bring signs and wear face masks. 

