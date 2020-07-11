Advertisement

QC law enforcement group releases document addressing police reform, community justice

By Talya Faggart
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (KWQC) - As conversations around police reform continue across the nation and here locally, the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Group released a “Where We Stand” document.

The comprehensive document addressed the continuing dialogue between Illinois law enforcement, city leaders, and local organizations including the Rock Island NAACP and a local grassroots organization, The Resolution. 

The Rock Island County Sheriff, Gerry Bustos said they’re working towards all of the requests from the organizations.

“The entire documents that both organizations have put out are very important to us,” he said, “there are things that we’re looking for, there are things that are already in place and there are things that’s gonna take work whether it be through legislation or policy change”.

However, Thurgood Brooks from The Resolution, said many of the things addressed in the “Where We Stand” document were talked about in a meeting with officials on June 10th.

“I’m hoping we can answer their questions again and, hopefully, when we meet to answer these questions again, we can provide the same deeper understanding. Perhaps it can be recorded on their end so there’s no more further questions,” he said, “We believe our platform, The Resolution, and the points that they try to digest again or dissect again publicly are pretty clear.”

For them, the next steps involve going beyond a starting point.

“Our intentions in the next proposed meeting with the sheriff were to engage with him on actionable steps he plans on taking behind our platform and/or working through his prioritized plan he said he would put together. Unfortunately, we have yet to receive this plan,” Thurgood said. 

Brooks said they understand that a lot of what they’re asking for can’t be done by just a single person but with the backing of officials, they can make a change.

“A lot of what we’re asking cannot be done by a chief or even a sheriff, but if they agree, if they support, they could be an ally. When we go to those elected officials who write the laws. When we go before their police union, who has a strong hand in a lot of the things we’re talking about,” he said. 

Brooks said the African American community has more than one voice and that, as The Resolution and the NAACP support each other in their individual efforts, it’s important to recognize the various voices. The Resolution is in its infancy stage in comparison to other groups and organizations like the NAACP, and Bustos welcomes the new voices.

“A lot of the people we deal with have been around a long time and have great knowledge, but there’s a voice out there that is the young people and we want to be able to hear that and work with them as well,” Bustos said.

"I think what's most important is the communication and the dialogue and sitting at the table together and making sure that we understand where we want our community to go," Bustos said.

“We look forward to any potential meeting, beyond a starting point, that we’ve already had,” Brooks said, “we want to continue moving forward but they have to be willing to move forward, beyond just a conversation and dialogue”.

“Law enforcement is working to bring things closer together for our community,” Sheriff Bustos said, “Things take time. Involvement is what’s going to bring us together”.

Sheriff Bustos said they’re meeting with the NAACP again on Monday and they hope to get another meeting set up with The Resolution soon. 

