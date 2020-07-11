Quad Con Comic and Toy Show in town

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A pop-culture celebration will kick off on Saturday morning in Davenport. The Quad Con Comic and Toy Show will have over 60 vendors selling toys, video games, comics, cosplay, and more. It is set to begin at 10 A.M. and there will be a cosplay parade at 1:30 P.M.

Quad Con's event organizer John Wells says they're taking proper precautions, "we will have mandatory mask-wearing at our event. So bring a mask, be a hero. We will have hand sanitizer available for you. At each table another thing we do for your safety. The main thing is to wear a mask. If you don't wear a mask you aren't allowed in... bottom line."

The event is free and will be held at the Golden Leaf Banquet Hall in Davenport, it goes until 4 P.M.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.