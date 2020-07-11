MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to unplug, as Saturday is Unplug Illinois Day.

It’s a statewide movement designed to get you to put down electronic devices and get involved in some outdoor activities. Events will be held all day at Longview Park, Eleanor Wallace Dog Park, and the Saukie golf course.

There will also be a drive-in movie at the Campbell Sports Complex. Gates open at 7:30 P.M., the movie starts at 8.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.