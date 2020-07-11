Search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aishia Lankford had just gotten off work Thursday night when she saw her 10-year-old daughter, Breasia Terrell, had called her.

Around 9:13 p.m., the girl had texted “‘Good night, mommy. I love you.‘”

“And I had texted her back and I told her ‘good night, I love you too,’” Lankford said, her voice getting shaky.

It was the last time she had contact with Terrell, who was reported missing early Friday. Davenport police say she was last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

“It’s been past 24 hours and I still haven’t seen her, I haven’t touched her, I don’t know if she has eaten, I don’t’ know anything,” she told TV6 at Fejevary Park in Davenport, where she and other family members passed out flyers and searched for Terrell.

Lankford said she came out to the park after receiving a tip involving “Mother Goose.” The park features Mother Goose Land at the Fejervary Learning Center.

On Friday, officers, crime scene technicians, and firefighters were at the lagoon on Credit Island for several hours searching for Terrell.

Police on Friday declined to say what brought them to Credit Island or whether foul play is suspected in Terrell’s disappearance. No other information has been released as of Saturday afternoon.

Lankford, who returned to Credit Island on Saturday, was thankful for the support of the community during the search for her daughter.

“I’m so blessed to have such an amazing community, especially with everything going on right now,” she said.

She also encouraged anyone with information to call the police.

“Anything at this point can help,” she said.

Lankford said her daughter is an amazing, loving little girl.

“She loves to clean, she loves to learn new things as far as cooking,” she said.

Terrell is 4-feet-5-inches tall, 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and pink flip flops.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in a media release, “People want to know how they can help. For those who want to volunteer in a search party, we ask that you self-organized groups of three or more for personal safety. These efforts work in tandem with law enforcement efforts but should be lead independently. Any tips or information from volunteers should be called into 9-1-1.”

