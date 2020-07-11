Strong to severe storms this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll see partly cloudy and warm conditions during the day, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by the mid to late afternoon hours. There is a slight risk that some storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds, hail and brief heavy rain. Storms should end by the mid to late evening hours, with gradual clearing taking place overnight. Look for warm sunshine for your Sunday and Monday, with highs in the middle 80′s to near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm, A chance for showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 86°. Wind: W 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms, followed by gradual clearing overnight. Low: 65°.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 84°.

