T.S. “Fay” will have weakened by the end of the weekend!

Fay's Friday night path
Fay's Friday night path(em)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tropical Storm “Fay” has already delivered as much as 4 to 5+ inches of rain along parts of the east coast. Now, as she makes her way inland, she’ll begin to weaken! Into Friday night her movement is to the north at 10 to 15 mph, but she is now over land. That means her winds will start to slow down from 45 mph sustained with gusts over 60 mph. At speeds less than 39 mph she’ll be downgraded to a Tropical Depression, and that should happen Saturday, with her dissipating completely by Sunday becoming nothing more than an intense low-pressure system. As she continues moving north Friday night there will be the threat of flash flooding. With wind speeds above 40 mph there is always a threat for tree damage and downed power lines. There will only be a minor storm surge threat overnight and possibly an isolated tornado. But, by Sunday, her worst actions will be a memory!

