Bettendorf Church collecting donations for local police departments

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Christian Church wants to help support local police departments. They say they’re collecting snacks and notes of encouragement to deliver to area police departments on Sunday, July 12th.

Organizers say if you drop off food, it must be pre-packaged and not homemade. Donations should be dropped off at 3487 Towne Pointe Drive in Bettendorf, Iowa.

