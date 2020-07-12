Advertisement

Crime Stoppers of the QC offers $3,500 reward in case of missing Davenport 10-year-old

Breasia Terrell,10, has been reported as a missing person, according to Davenport police.
Breasia Terrell,10, has been reported as a missing person, according to Davenport police.(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced Saturday it is offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or information “which leads to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance.”

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, it has put $2,500 toward the reward fund. A local attorney, who Crime Stoppers of the QC said wishes to remain anonymous, donated the other $1,000.

Terrell, according to police, was last seen during the early hours on Friday in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

Terrell is 4′05″, 75 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Police ask that you please contact Davenport Police Department by dialing 9-1-1, by calling 563-328-6749 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309762-9500 or use the mobile app “P3 Tips” with information on Breasia Terrell.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continues Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell entered its second day Saturday.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Illinois health officials announce 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

News

Iowa reports 774 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa reports 774 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

News

Affidavit: Davenport sex offender arrested on registration violation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray and Courtney Spinelli
Arrest came during missing person investigation, affidavit says.

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT DAY from 3 PM until 9PM Saturday July 11th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 PM until 9 PM today for strong to severe storms.

News

Milan issues boil order

Updated: 11 hours ago
A boil order has been issued for those experiencing loss of water pressure “in the areas of 300 block of W 2nd St, 100-200 blocks of W 3rd Ave and 100-200 blocks of W 2nd Ave” in Milan.

News

Illinois celebrates “Unplug Illinois Day”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Rock Island Parks and Recreation is encouraging the community to unplug, as Saturday is Unplug Illinois Day.

News

Peaceful protest against racism and police brutality in Davenport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
There's a peaceful protest happening Saturday afternoon outside the Davenport Police Department at 4 P.M. Organizers say it's a demonstration against police brutality and racial injustice.

News

Quad Con Comic and Toy Show in town

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Quad Con Comic and Toy Show will have over 60 vendors selling toys, video games, comics, cosplay, and more.

News

Local vigil for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
A candlelight vigil to honor the life of Vanessa Guillen will happen in Muscatine on Saturday at 8 P.M.