Crime Stoppers of the QC offers $3,500 reward in case of missing Davenport 10-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities announced Saturday it is offering a $3,500 cash reward for any information that assists area law enforcement in locating missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, or information “which leads to an arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance.”

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, it has put $2,500 toward the reward fund. A local attorney, who Crime Stoppers of the QC said wishes to remain anonymous, donated the other $1,000.

Terrell, according to police, was last seen during the early hours on Friday in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

Terrell is 4′05″, 75 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

Police ask that you please contact Davenport Police Department by dialing 9-1-1, by calling 563-328-6749 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309762-9500 or use the mobile app “P3 Tips” with information on Breasia Terrell.

