Food giveaway for Quad City veterans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad City veterans can attend a free food giveaway on Sunday, July 12th. The Quad City Veterans Outreach and Farm to Table Program are hosting the Food Giveaway through Riverbend Foodbank at 11 A.M.

Each veteran will receive boxes that include fresh vegetables, dairy products, meat, and bread/pastries.

Organizers say “support our veterans during these tough times.” If you’re a QC veteran, you’re asked to show your card from the Veterans Outreach program. You can stop by their building at 2720 West Locust Street from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

