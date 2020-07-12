Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

UNDATED (AP) — The number of women having abortions in Iowa climbed last year, a turnaround that critics blame on the state’s controversial decision to withdraw from a federally funded family planning program. After decades of plummeting abortion numbers, the state last year recorded 3,566 abortions. That is 8% more than the previous year. The Des Moines Register reports last year’s increase came after the number of Iowa abortions dropped 56% from 2008 to 2018.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police say gunshots were reported around 4 a.m. Sunday in southwest Cedar Rapids. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound who later died at the scene. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity or any other details about the shooting. No arrests were announced Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials in Iowa report that six more people have died in the state from COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, the toll for coronavirus-related deaths reached 748 in Iowa. The state also reported 34,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested. The health department reports 178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, up from 169 who were hospitalized a day earlier.