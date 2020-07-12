IA Lottery
IA Lottery
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3
(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
3-0-7
(three, zero, seven)
0-5-1-9
(zero, five, one, nine)
1-8-3-6
(one, eight, three, six)
14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)