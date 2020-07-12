IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-12-22-26-31, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(three, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

1-1-0

(one, one, zero)

3-0-7

(three, zero, seven)

0-5-1-9

(zero, five, one, nine)

1-8-3-6

(one, eight, three, six)

14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)