Iowa DPH: Statewide COVID-19 cases surpasses 35,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

Iowa Department of Public Health Officials reported 541 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The additional cases brings the state total to 35,071 and 750 deaths.

Public health officials report 375,563 people have been tested and 26,234 have recovered.

Scott County reported 48 additional cases between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 1,069 cases. No additional deaths were reported, and the county total remains at 10.

