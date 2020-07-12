Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

IOWA ARREST INVESTIGATED

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Authorities are investigating an eastern Iowa arrest after video posted on social media showed a handcuffed Black man having a seizure and apparently struggling to breathe after officers used pepper spray on him. Dubuque officials said an internal investigation will review the Friday night arrest of Yoosuf Moment. Police said Moment resisted officers before they used pepper spray on him. He was treated at a hospital after the arrest and released after he was ticketed on suspicion of driving without a valid license and interfering with police.

EXCHANGE-FREE CLINIC

CEDAR RAPIDS — In its 28-year history, His Hands Free Clinic has never operated in a space built for medical care. But that changed this month as the faith-based nonprofit moved into a new space, bought and renovated through a $1 million loan. By Michaela Ramm, The Gazette. SENT IN ADVANCE: 460 words.

EXCHANGE-FIRE DEPARTMENT MOTHER

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Joan Rau was 18 years old when she was hired as a temp worker at the Council Bluffs Fire Department, covering for a woman on maternity leave. The woman never came back and Rau never left — until now. Rau, the administrative secretary to the fire chief — a title that doesn’t fully encompass all she did for the department — celebrated the last day in a 45-year career Friday with a party and bell ringing at the main fire station on Fourth Street. “It’s like losing a mother,” said Fire Chief Justin James, the fourth and final chief Rau served under. “She has mothered every employee here.” By Mike Brownlee, The Dailiy Nonpareil. SENT IN ADVANCE: 490 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA — DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of coronavirus cases in Iowa is now over 35,000.

CEDAR RAPIDS SHOOTING — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Cedar Rapids.

