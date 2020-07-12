Advertisement

July 11th Sports Cast: Baseball Post season & Softball Highlights

calwheat win
calwheat win
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Teen Baseball Player Racially Taunted At A High School Baseball Game. “ You should have been George Floyd.”

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
Jeremiah Chapman is the only black player on his high school baseball team in Charles City, IA. He went through his first real racist experience while playing a baseball game against rival school Waverly-Shell Rock. Fans in the outfield started by taunting his white teammate who Jeremiah came to the aid off and told to ignore the fans. It was then they switched their attention towards him by calling him Colin Kapernick, telling him to go back to the fields (slave fields), and chanted Trump 2020 then finally telling him he should have been George Floyd. A comment that did more than hurt Jeremiah. Now his family is calling for change so something like this never happens to anyone again.

Big Ten to limit fall sports to conference games

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
The league cited medical advice in reaching its decision, the biggest yet by a power conference.

Geneseo honors the life and legacy of coaching legend Bob Reade

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
Western Big Six announces football schedule amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT
By Michael Tilka
Western Big Six announces football schedule

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Moline Native Dakota Bacus Takes Part In The Return Of Baseball

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
Moline native Dakota Bacus has spent the last 8 seasons in the minor league working his way up to the bigs. He received an invite to the Washington Nationals training camp for the first time in his career after an all star year in his first season as a pitcher at the Triple A level. Bacus is now apart of the 60 man roster for the Nationals as he works to make the 30 man roster and play a major part in the return of baseball.

Reports: Kewanee basketball coach dies following apparent medical issue at Davenport speedway

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT
Shaune Lewis, Kewanee High School’s head varsity boys basketball coach, has died following an apparent medical issue while racing at the Davenport Speedway.

