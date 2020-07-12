MidAmerican Energy working to restore power in QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 34,000 MidAmerican Energy customers were left without power on Saturday night due to strong winds. Most of the impact was in Illinois, according to Tina Hoffman from MidAmerican Energy.

As of 9 A.M., there are about 5,000 customers without power remaining. Hoffman says additional crews were called in to assist with repairs, they hope power will be restored to most customers by 7 P.M. on Sunday evening.

