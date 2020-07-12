Advertisement

One shot in the face, one arrested after Rock Island shooting Saturday night

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say at 8:09 P.M., officers responded to several calls of gunshots on the 2500 block of 8th Avenue. As they arrived, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the face and was transported by family members in a private vehicle to a local hospital. Police believe he is in stable condition.

Officials say officers continued to investigate, conducting a search warrant on a resident in the next block. That’s where they recovered a firearm and detectives apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile. They were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and transported to Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home.

