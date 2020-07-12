Rock Island County Health Dept. confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Dept. reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number in the county to 1,214.

Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized. The total number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home; A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

According to the health department, no additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws. Rock Island County health officials are encouraging the public to do their part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

Staying home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wearing a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

Staying home when you are ill

