Storms leave thousands without power across the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

On Saturday storms and severe weather across the Quad Cities area left thousands without power.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company, 29,490 people were reportedly without power as of 11 p.m. in the Quad Cities.

Across its entire coverage area, MidAmerican Energy was reporting a total of 32,442 outages as of 11 p.m.

In Rock Island County, MidAmerican Energy reported 25,803 customers, or approximately 34.12 percent of its 75,635 customers, were without power.

In Scott County, 1,576 customers, or approximately 2.05 percent of its 76,983 customers remained impacted by the outage as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

High winds brought down power lines and trees across the QCA.

MidAmerican Energy wrote on its website, “Stay far away from downed power lines.”

Other counties with reported outages include Mercer, Dallas, Polk, Henry, Johnson, and Warren.

It is unclear when power will be restored. According to MidAmerican’s Energy’s website, “We will provide an estimated time of restoration when the extent of the damage has been determined.”

