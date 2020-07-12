Warm Sunshine for Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Tomorrow will be a rerun of today, with the exception of being a few degrees warmer. Dewpoints in the low 60s will help it feel nice enough to take some time outdoors. Storm chances return on Tuesday with a marginal risk for the northwest counties, but Wednesday is looking to be a heavier rain day. Tuesday is when more of the muggy conditions return and we're back to the 90s before you know it (Friday).

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 62°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 87°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67°.

